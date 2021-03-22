All news

Global LaryngoscopeMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Laryngoscope Market by

Type (Direct Laryngoscope and Indirect Laryngoscope), by

Product (Fiber-optic laryngoscopes, Standard laryngoscopes, and Video laryngoscopes), by

End-user ( Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical examination center) and

Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Laryngoscopes Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Laryngoscopes Market, by Type , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Laryngoscopes Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Laryngoscopes Market, by End user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Laryngoscopes Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Laryngoscopes Market Dynamics
3.1. Laryngoscopes Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Laryngoscopes Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Laryngoscopes Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Laryngoscopes Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Laryngoscopes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Laryngoscopes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Direct Laryngoscope
5.4.2. Indirect Laryngoscope

Chapter 6. Global Laryngoscopes Market, by Product
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Laryngoscopes Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Laryngoscopes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Laryngoscopes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Fiber-optic laryngoscopes
6.4.2. Standard laryngoscopes
6.4.3. Video laryngoscopes
Chapter 7. Global Laryngoscopes Market, by End user
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Laryngoscopes Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Laryngoscopes Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Laryngoscopes Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Clinics
7.4.2. Hospitals
7.4.3. Medical examination center
Chapter 8. Global Laryngoscopes Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Laryngoscopes Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Laryngoscopes Market
8.2.1. U.S. Laryngoscopes Market
8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
8.2.1.2. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
8.2.1.3. End use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
8.2.2. Canada Laryngoscopes Market
8.3. Europe Laryngoscopes Market Snapshot
8.3.1. U.K. Laryngoscopes Market
8.3.2. Germany Laryngoscopes Market
8.3.3. France Laryngoscopes Market
8.3.4. Spain Laryngoscopes Market
8.3.5. Italy Laryngoscopes Market
8.3.6. Rest of Europe Laryngoscopes Market
8.4. Asia-Pacific Laryngoscopes Market Snapshot
8.4.1. China Laryngoscopes Market
8.4.2. India Laryngoscopes Market
8.4.3. Japan Laryngoscopes Market
8.4.4. Australia Laryngoscopes Market
8.4.5. South Korea Laryngoscopes Market
8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Laryngoscopes Market
8.5. Latin America Laryngoscopes Market Snapshot
8.5.1. Brazil Laryngoscopes Market
8.5.2. Mexico Laryngoscopes Market
8.6. Rest of The World Laryngoscopes Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. KARL STORZ GmbH & Co.,

9.2.1.1. Key Information
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
9.2.2. KARL STORZ GmbH & Co.,
9.2.3. Flexicare Medical,
9.2.4. NOVAMED USA,
9.2.5. Penlon Limited, Ambu A/S,
9.2.6. Rudolf Riester GmbH,
9.2.7. Medtronic plc.,
9.2.8. Clarus Medical LLC,
9.2.9. BOMImed
9.2.10. Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.
9.2.11. Teleflex Incorporated
Chapter 10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
10.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables
TABLE 1. Global Laryngoscopes Market, report scope
TABLE 2. Global Laryngoscopes Market estimates & forecasts by Region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 3. Global Laryngoscopes Market estimates & forecasts by type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 4. Global Laryngoscopes Market estimates & forecasts by product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 5. Global Laryngoscopes Market estimates & forecasts by end use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 6. Global Laryngoscopes Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 7. Global Laryngoscopes Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 8. Global Laryngoscopes Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 9. Global Laryngoscopes Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 10. Global Laryngoscopes Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 11. Global Laryngoscopes Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 12. Global Laryngoscopes Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 13. Global Laryngoscopes Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 14. Global Laryngoscopes Market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
TABLE 15. Global Laryngoscopes Market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

….continued

