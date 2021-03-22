All news

Global Latin America Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Concentrates is the eighth largest market in retail value sales in soft drinks. Latin American countries include three of the top 10 largest concentrates markets in the world – Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. Although the category has historically expanded thanks to affordable unit prices during economic crises, there are still opportunities in the region if manufacturers are prepared to change their strategies and business models to reposition the category.

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Concentrates in Latin America
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

…continued

 

 

 

