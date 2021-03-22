All news

Global Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers: Bags and luggage specialist retailers registered another successful year in 2016 as value sales rose by 16% in current terms. This positive performance was driven mainly by the recovery of the Vietnamese economy, which led to increases in disposable incomes, which in turn encouraged consumers to spend more on leisure and personal goods, particularly bags and luggage. Due to the increasing numbers of staff members working at international companies in big ci…

Euromonitor International’s Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Vietnam report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Trends
Channel Data
Table 1 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 8 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 9 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 10 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 11 Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution Co in Retailing (vietnam)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 1 Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution: Competitive Position 2016
Saigon Jewelry Co Ltd in Retailing (vietnam)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Saigon Jewelry Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Vietnamese Retailing Industry Registers A Stable Performance in 2016
An Exciting Year for Mergers and Acquisitions
the Gap Between Grocery Retailers and Non-grocery Specialists Closes
International Players Constantly Gaining A Stronger Foothold in Retailing in Vietnam
Vietnamese Retailing Set To Continue Recording A Stable and Positive Performance
Key Trends and Developments
Foreign Investment Surge Fosters Competition
A Year of Mergers and Acquisitions
Digital Retailing Flourishes
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 3 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 13 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Indicators
Market Data
Table 14 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 16 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 18 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 19 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 20 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 21 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 23 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 27 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 28 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 29 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

…continued

