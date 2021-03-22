Global Life Science Tools Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Life Science Tools Market is valued approximately at USD 47.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Life Science Tools include discovery, development, and production of drugs by providing instruments, analytical tools, clinical trial services, consumables and supplies. These tools are further used in firms, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The rising incidence of target infectious diseases and an increase in spending in R&D sector for pharmaceuticals are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the global research and development spending in pharmaceutical industry was USD 186 billion in 2019 and had experienced totaled USD 136 billion in 2012. Also, it is expected to rise by USD 233 billion spending of global research and development in pharmaceutical industry in 2026. As per the Ministry of Science & Technology Government of India, the Gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) in India has been consistently increasing over the years and has nearly tripled from Rs. 39,437.77 crores (USD 5.2 billion) in 2007- 08 to Rs. 1,13,825.03 crores (USD 15.02 billion) in 2017-18. According to the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS.gov), U.S. health care spending rose 4.6% in 2018, reaching USD 3.6 trillion and around a share of nation’s Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 17.7%. Whereas, high cost of instruments is the major factor restraining the growth of global Life Science Tools market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Technology:

Genomic Technology

Proteomics Technology

Cell Biology Technology

Lab Supplies & Technologies

by Product:

Sanger Sequencing

NGS

Nucleic Acid Preparation

PCR & qPCR

Nucleic Acid Microarray

Flow Cytometry

Separation Technologies

Mass Spectrometry

Electron Microscopy

NMR

Others

By End-Use:

Government & Academic

Biopharmaceutical Company

Health Care

Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Life Science Tools Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Life Science Tools Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Life Science Tools Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Life Science Tools Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Life Science Tools Market, by End-Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Life Science Tools Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Life Science Tools Market Dynamics

3.1. Life Science Tools Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Life Science Tools Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Life Science Tools Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Life Science Tools Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Life Science Tools Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Life Science Tools Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Genomic Technology

5.4.2. Proteomics Technology

5.4.3. Cell Biology Technology

5.4.4. Lab Supplies & Technologies

Chapter 6. Global Life Science Tools Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Life Science Tools Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Life Science Tools Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Life Science Tools Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Sanger Sequencing

6.4.2. NGS

6.4.3. Nucleic Acid Preparation

6.4.4. PCR & qPCR

6.4.5. Nucleic Acid Microarray

6.4.6. Flow Cytometry

6.4.7. Separation Technologies

6.4.8. Mass Spectrometry

6.4.9. Electron Microscopy

6.4.10. NMR

6.4.11. Others

Chapter 7. Global Life Science Tools Market, by Vertical

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Life Science Tools Market by End-Use Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Life Science Tools Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Life Science Tools Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Government & Academic

7.4.2. Biopharmaceutical Company

7.4.3. Health Care

7.4.4. Industry

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Life Science Tools Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Life Science Tools Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Life Science Tools Market

8.2.1.1. U.S. Life Science Tools Market

8.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.4. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Life Science Tools Market

8.3. Europe Life Science Tools Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Life Science Tools Market

8.3.2. Germany Life Science Tools Market

8.3.3. France Life Science Tools Market

8.3.4. Spain Life Science Tools Market

8.3.5. Italy Life Science Tools Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Life Science Tools Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Life Science Tools Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Life Science Tools Market

8.4.2. India Life Science Tools Market

8.4.3. Japan Life Science Tools Market

8.4.4. Australia Life Science Tools Market

8.4.5. South Korea Life Science Tools Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Life Science Tools Market

8.5. Latin America Life Science Tools Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Life Science Tools Market

8.5.2. Mexico Life Science Tools Market

8.6. Rest of The World Life Science Tools Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Agilent Technologies

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.2.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.2.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.2.5. Bruker Corporation

9.2.6. Danaher Corporation

9.2.7. GE Healthcare

9.2.8. Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2.9. Illumina, Inc.

9.2.10. Merck KGaA

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. Global Life Science Tools market, report scope

TABLE 2. Global Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by region 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Global Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Global Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 5. Global Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 6. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 9. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 10. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 13. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 14. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 17. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 18. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 19. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 20. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 21. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 22. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 23. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 24. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 25. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 26. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 27. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 28. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 29. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 30. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 31. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 32. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 33. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 34. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 35. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 36. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 37. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 38. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 39. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 40. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 41. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 42. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 43. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 44. Global Life Science Tools market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 45. Global Life Science Tools market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 46. U.S. Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 47. U.S. Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 48. U.S. Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 49. U.S. Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 50. Canada Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 51. Canada Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 52. Canada Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 53. Canada Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 54. UK Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 55. UK Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 56. UK Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 57. UK Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 58. Germany Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 59. Germany Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 60. Germany Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 61. Germany Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 62. France Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

TABLE 63. France Life Science Tools market estimates & forecasts by segment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

….continued

