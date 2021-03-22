All news

Global Lion Group, The in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2016, fierce competition forced The Lion Group to close its final department store in Hanoi, bringing an end to the presence of Parkson in the city, at one time a major focus for the expansion of the international retail brand. Instead, The Lion Group is set to focus on developing its outlets in Ho Chi Minh City. Moreover, The Lion Group is expected not only to promote long-term investment in developing premium department stores, but also to pay more attention to the environment and the susta…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

LION GROUP, THE IN RETAILING (VIETNAM)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 1 The Lion Group: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

