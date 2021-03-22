Global Luxury Foodservice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Luxury foodservice is playing an increasingly important role in brands’ efforts to engage consumers and introduce them to the brands’ culture. Luxury cafés offer more affordable ways for Chinese consumers to engage with brands than purchasing luxury goods. For younger consumers who want to experience world-renowned luxury brands, choosing to dine at luxury restaurants and cafés often provides an affordable but “luxurious” experience. For luxury brands, opening a luxury foodservice venue provides…
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Brands Look To Luxury Foodservice To Engage Consumers
Luxury Brands Attracted To the Café Segment
Acceptance of Western Cuisine Creates Opportunities for Luxury Brands
Competitive Landscape
International Brands Increasingly Attracted To Luxury Foodservice in China
Blancpain Opens Lounge Bar in Shanghai
Cova Appeals To Chinese Millennials With High-end Offer and Local Products
Category Data
Table 1 Sales in Luxury Foodservice: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Luxury Foodservice: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Foodservice: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Foodservice: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Forecast Sales in Luxury Foodservice: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Foodservice: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
China Becoming Increasingly Central To Luxury Brands’ Strategies
Millennials and Gen Z Consumers Shaping Market Development
Major Players See Strong Growth Across A Number of Categories
Growing Emphasis on E-commerce
Evolving Environment Providing Opportunities for Further Expansion
Market Indicators
Table 7 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
…continued
