Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Chinese Government’s efforts to develop domestic tourism are having a positive impact on the luxury hotels category. Moves such as reorganising tourism resources, promoting integrated development and fuelling the rapid development of road and rail networks are creating a more favourable environment for the expansion of luxury hotels. The availability of affordable domestic flights combined with weekend getaways and short-stay holiday packages is also supporting the category’s development. Wh…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Growing Emphasis on Experience Boosts Luxury Segment

Wellness Tourism Gaining in Popularity

Luxury Hotel Brands Looking Beyond Tier 1 Cities

Competitive Landscape

Marriott International Benefits From Alibaba Partnership

Ihg Focusing on Lower Tier Cities

Personal Luxury Brands Moving Into Hotels

Category Data

Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

China Becoming Increasingly Central To Luxury Brands’ Strategies

Millennials and Gen Z Consumers Shaping Market Development

Major Players See Strong Growth Across A Number of Categories

Growing Emphasis on E-commerce

Evolving Environment Providing Opportunities for Further Expansion

…continued

