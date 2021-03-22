Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Chinese Government’s efforts to develop domestic tourism are having a positive impact on the luxury hotels category. Moves such as reorganising tourism resources, promoting integrated development and fuelling the rapid development of road and rail networks are creating a more favourable environment for the expansion of luxury hotels. The availability of affordable domestic flights combined with weekend getaways and short-stay holiday packages is also supporting the category’s development. Wh…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Growing Emphasis on Experience Boosts Luxury Segment
Wellness Tourism Gaining in Popularity
Luxury Hotel Brands Looking Beyond Tier 1 Cities
Competitive Landscape
Marriott International Benefits From Alibaba Partnership
Ihg Focusing on Lower Tier Cities
Personal Luxury Brands Moving Into Hotels
Category Data
Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
China Becoming Increasingly Central To Luxury Brands’ Strategies
Millennials and Gen Z Consumers Shaping Market Development
Major Players See Strong Growth Across A Number of Categories
Growing Emphasis on E-commerce
Evolving Environment Providing Opportunities for Further Expansion
…continued
