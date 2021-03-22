Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite the ongoing rise in the number of inbound arrivals to Romania in 2019, greater demand for luxury hotels is being supported by domestic tourism. The growth of business travellers, with Bucharest remaining a predominant business destination, is also driving the higher current value growth experienced by the category in 2019. This is due to the number of in-country business trips that substantially increased towards the end of the review period, compensating for a slowdown in inbound intern…

Executive Summary

Number of Positive Factors Influences Performance of Luxury Goods in Romania

Counterfeiting Is A Major Barrier To Stronger Growth Potential for Luxury Goods

High Fragmentation for Personal Luxury Creates Intense Competitive Landscape With High Fluidity

Poor Infrastructure of Bucharest’s Shopping Streets Encourages Purchases Abroad and the Emergence of Internet Retailing

Mixed Performance for Luxury Goods Over the Forecast Period

…continued

