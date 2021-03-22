Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Despite the ongoing rise in the number of inbound arrivals to Romania in 2019, greater demand for luxury hotels is being supported by domestic tourism. The growth of business travellers, with Bucharest remaining a predominant business destination, is also driving the higher current value growth experienced by the category in 2019. This is due to the number of in-country business trips that substantially increased towards the end of the review period, compensating for a slowdown in inbound intern…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4938180-luxury-hotels-in-romania
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sandwich-panel-system-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-12
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-surgical-scalpel-market-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Business and Domestic Tourism Remain Strong Contributors To Sales Through Luxury Hotels But Increasing Inbound Arrivals Should Offer Support Moving Forward
Romanian Luxury Hotels Must Keep Abreast of Technological Advances and Developments Experienced by Consumers in Other Countries
Upscale and Luxury Hotels Likely To Expand Over Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
Jw Marriott Retains Domination of Luxury Hotels With Share Loss To Intercontinental
Long Awaited Opening of Corinthia Grand Hotel Du Boulevard Expected for 2020
Radisson Blu Looking To Expand Into the Provinces
Category Data
Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Number of Positive Factors Influences Performance of Luxury Goods in Romania
Counterfeiting Is A Major Barrier To Stronger Growth Potential for Luxury Goods
High Fragmentation for Personal Luxury Creates Intense Competitive Landscape With High Fluidity
Poor Infrastructure of Bucharest’s Shopping Streets Encourages Purchases Abroad and the Emergence of Internet Retailing
Mixed Performance for Luxury Goods Over the Forecast Period
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/