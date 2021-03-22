Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In contrast to 2018, in 2019 luxury hotels did not see much movement in current value terms. Nevertheless, a return to growth is expected in the forecast period. This is partly because luxury hotels are set to concentrate their efforts on providing each customer with a unique and personal experience. After years of companies concentrating on the digitalisation of hotels and experiences, with luxury hotels offering their customers the latest high-tech innovations and products, humanisation is str…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Customisation To Attract Consumers

Bleisure Set To Drive Growth After Openings and Refurbishments

Socioeconomic Environment Set To Limit Growth

Competitive Landscape

Ac Hotels by Marriott Maintains Its Lead and Is Set To Grow Further

Belief There Is Room for Growth Will Lead To Expansion of the Offer

the First Hyatt Regency Outlets Open in Spain

Category Data

Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Slower Recovery Than Expected; Players Address This by Widening the Target Audience

Sales To Tourists Are High and Increasing

Luxury Car Manufacturers Maintain Their Lead

Consumers Value Human Contact, But Internet Retailing Continues To See Growth

Continued But Slower Growth As the Domestic Economy Falters

Market Indicators

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

…continued

