Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The new government, following presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019, plans to accelerate economic growth and attract more foreign investments over the forecast period. If successful, there will be opportunities to develop the infrastructure and quality of the hotel offer, including luxury hotels. While potential military conflict with Russia remains a concern, Ukraine is emerging out of the period of economic and political instability. Greater stability saw a steady increase in inboun…

Euromonitor International's Luxury Hotels in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Economic and Political Stability Offer Growth Opportunities for Tourism and Luxury Hotels

Investment in Luxury Hotels Set To Remain Concentrated in Key Tourism Areas

Luxury Hotels Seek To Tap Into Potential Offered by Legalisation of Casinos

Competitive Landscape

Casinos Offer Intercontinental and Fairmont Opportunity To Regain Shares

Leading Players Leverage International Name and Standards To Lure Foreign Visitors

Investment Focuses on Marketing and Advertising Over New Hotel Openings

Category Data

Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

Demand Benefits From More Stable Political and Economic Situation

Affordable Luxury Pushes Sales, But Fear of Fraudulent Products Remains High

Must-have Perception and High Unit Prices Underpin Leadership of Car Companies

Online Sales Grow But Consumers Still Prefer To See and Test Out Goods in Stores

Emerging Middle-class Consumer Base Underpins Growth Potential for Luxury Goods

Market Indicators

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

…continued

