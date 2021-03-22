Global Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: TheMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This chapter provides an overview of the RO system component market and breaks ground for further discussion about the qualitative and quantitative aspects of this market.

Reasons for Doing the Study

This report is intended for those who require a thorough analysis of the RO component industry. This report traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and profiles companies active in those areas. Because of the fragmented nature of the industry, it is difficult to find studies that gather extensive data from diverse resources and analyze it in the context of a comprehensive document. This report contains a unique collection of RO system component-related information and conclusions that are difficult to find elsewhere.

The updates from the previous version of this report, MST049F, provide additional breakdowns by material and operating pressure. This report also forecasts water processing capacity additions. The additional metrics expand the numerical context of this report considerably.Report Scope:

This report presents the forecast for RO System Components for 2020 through 2025 on a value basis, measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Water processing capacity is measured in million gallons per day (gpd). These forecasts are further broken down by geographical regions. Individual end-applications are further broken down by components, market sectors and operating pressure. Of the components, membranes and pressure vessels/housings are further broken down by material employed.

The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographical areas –

– North America.

– Europe.

– Middle East and Africa (MEA).

– Asia-Pacific (APAC).

– Caribbean and Latin America (CALA).

Individual region markets are broken down by the following components –

– RO membrane modules.

– Cartridge prefilters.

– Pressure vessels/housings.

– RO pumps.

– Ancillary components.

Individual region markets are broken down by the following market sectors –

– Industrial.

– Municipal.

– Military/agency.

– Agricultural (Ag)/environmental.

Individual region markets are broken down by the following operating pressure metrics –

– 50-250 pounds per square inch (psi).

– 250-400 psi.

– 400 psi and above.

The market for RO membrane modules is broken down by the following material –

– Thin-film and other advanced material (Thin-film).

– Cellulose acetate.

The market for RO pressure vessels/housings is broken down by the following material –

– Fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP).

– Steel.

– Polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

The chapter “Overview” defines the relevant terms and the evolution of the RO component industry, and provides a broad level overview of components, membrane and pressure housing materials, operating pressure, geographical regions and end-use market sectors.

The chapter “RO System Components and Global Markets” analyzes the RO system component market for individual geographical regions. The market for each geographical region is in turn broken down into individual components and operating pressure ratings.

The chapter “U.S. Patent Analysis” analyzes relevant patents by categories, allottees, countries and duration associated with RO technologies.

The chapter “Company Analysis” explains the vendor landscape associated with RO technology. It also profiles key companies that are manufacturers, designers and suppliers of one or more of the RO system components.

Report Includes:

– 54 tables

– An overview of the global markets for reverse osmosis (RO) system components of water treatment

– Discussion of various RO system components including pretreatment cartridges, pumps, pressure vessels/housings, RO membrane modules, and ancillary elements such as skids, valves, and gauges

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Market forecasts and market size for each of the components of the RO systems and break down of the market by region, application and operating pressure

– Information on water consumption patterns of individual regions and forecasts RO capacity additions

– Idea about existing and potential markets for RO and important technological trends, such as improved low-pressure membranes, large-diameter membranes, and non-fouling membranes

– Company profiles of major players of the industry, including 3M, Dow Inc., KSB group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Toray Industries3M

AFTON PUMPS INC.

AXEON WATER TECHNOLOGIES

BEL VESSELS

CAT PUMPS

CHANGZHOU DUOLING WATER TREATMENT FACTORY

CHPT MANUFACTURING INC.

DANFOSS A/S

DÜCHTING PUMPS

DOW INC.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC.

EBARA CORP.

ELTRON RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

ENERGY RECOVERY INC. (ERI)

ENTEGRIS INC.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES

FLOWSERVE CORP.

FLUID EQUIPMENT DEVELOPMENT CO. (FEDCO)

GRUNDFOS

HANGZHOU FUYANG BONA WATER PURIFICATION EQUIPMENT

HANGZHOU WATER TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CENTER

HYDRANAUTICS (NITTO DENKO)

INGETEAM

KEMFLO

KOCH MEMBRANE SYSTEMS

KSB GROUP

MET-PRO GLOBAL PUMP SOLUTIONS

MICRODYN-NADIR

NANOH2O INC. (LG WATER SOLUTIONS)

PALL CORP.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

PENTAIR

PERMIONICS

PORIFERA INC.

PROTEC ARISAWA AMERICA INC.

SHAKTI PUMPS

SPX FLOW

Suez Water Technologies And Solutions

SULZER/SULZER PUMPS

THERMAX

TORAY INDUSTRIES

TORISHIMA PUMP

TOYOBO CORP.

Veolia

XYLEM INC.

YUYAO LANSHAN MOTOR

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goal and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary

Chapter 3 Overview

What is RO?

RO System Components

Desalination Systems

RO Performance

Evolution of RO Technology

Large Capacity Elements

Pressure Recovery Devices

Co-location of SWRO and Power Plants

The Cadotte Patents

Primary Module Components

Other Module Components

Cleaning Thin-film Composite RO Membranes

Costs

Drivers of the Market for RO

Challenges in the Adoption of RO

RO System Components

Market Overview

RO Membranes

Cartridge Prefilters

Pressure Vessels/Housings

RO Pumps

Ancillary Components

Market Sectors

Municipal Sector

Industrial Applications

Military Applications

Agricultural/Environmental Sector

Overview of Geographical Regions

Alternative Energy Sources for RO Plants

Solar Power

Wind Power

Nuclear Power

Tidal Energy

Hybrid RO/Thermal Plants

Brine Disposal

Alternative Brine Disposal Methods

Wastewater Treatment and Reuse

NEWater

Groundwater Replenishment System

Chapter 4 RO System Components and Global Markets

North America

Water Usage Trends

Breakdown by Component

Breakdown by Operating Pressure

Breakdown by Market Sector

Europe

Water Usage Trends

Breakdown by Component

Breakdown by Operating Pressure

Breakdown by Market Sector

Middle East and Africa

Water Usage Trends

Breakdown by Component

Breakdown by Operating Pressure

Breakdown by Market Sector

Asia-Pacific

Water Usage Trends

Breakdown by Components

Breakdown by Operating Pressure

Breakdown by Market Sector

Caribbean and Latin America

Water Usage Trends

Breakdown by Components

Breakdown by Operating Pressure

Breakdown by Market Sector

Chapter 5 U.S. Patent Analysis

Introduction

Trends by Category

Agriculture, Irrigation and Environmental Applications

Desalination Applications

Food Processing Applications

Generic Process Improvement Innovations

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Applications

High Purity and Criticality Industrial and Processing Requirements

Housing, Manifolds and Shelters

Membrane Composition and Engineering

Multiple Disinfection and Filtration Processes

Operation Maintenance and Monitoring

Pumps, Valve and Pressure Management

Residential, Domestic and Retail Application

Storage Architecture

Waste Management, Disposal and Recycling

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

Chapter 6 Company Analysis

Membrane Module Makers

Pressure Vessel/Housing Makers

Cartridge Prefilter Makers

Pump Makers

System Developers

The Larger Picture

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Company Profiles

3M

AFTON PUMPS INC.

AXEON WATER TECHNOLOGIES

BEL VESSELS

CAT PUMPS

CHANGZHOU DUOLING WATER TREATMENT FACTORY

CHPT MANUFACTURING INC.

DANFOSS A/S

DOW INC.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC.

DÜCHTING PUMPS

EBARA CORP.

ELTRON RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

ENERGY RECOVERY INC. (ERI)

ENTEGRIS INC.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES

FLOWSERVE CORP.

FLUID EQUIPMENT DEVELOPMENT CO. (FEDCO)

GRUNDFOS

HANGZHOU FUYANG BONA WATER PURIFICATION EQUIPMENT

HANGZHOU WATER TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CENTER

HYDRANAUTICS (NITTO DENKO)

INGETEAM

KEMFLO

KOCH MEMBRANE SYSTEMS

KSB GROUP

MET-PRO GLOBAL PUMP SOLUTIONS

MICRODYN-NADIR

NANOH2O INC. (LG WATER SOLUTIONS)

PALL CORP.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

PENTAIR

PERMIONICS

PORIFERA INC.

PROTEC ARISAWA AMERICA INC.

SHAKTI PUMPS

SPX FLOW

SUEZ WATER TECHNOLOGIES AND SOLUTIONS

SULZER/SULZER PUMPS

THERMAX

TORAY INDUSTRIES

TORISHIMA PUMP

TOYOBO CORP.

VEOLIA

XYLEM INC.

YUYAO LANSHAN MOTORList of Tables

Summary Table : Global Market for the Major Components of RO Water Treatment Systems, by Market Sector, Through 2025

Table 1 : Typical RO Performance in Removing Contaminants

Table 2 : Global Market for Incremental RO-enabled Water Processing Capacity, Through 2025

Table 3 : Water Withdrawal Shares, by Sector, 2019

Table 4 : Water Management Technology Needs

Table 5 : Global Market for the Major Components of RO Water Treatment Systems, by Component Type, Through 2025

Table 6 : Global Market for the Major Components of RO Water Treatment Systems, by Operating Pressure, Through 2025

Table 7 : Global Market for RO Membrane Modules, by Material, Through 2025…continued

