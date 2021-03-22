Global Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: TheMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This chapter provides an overview of the RO system component market and breaks ground for further discussion about the qualitative and quantitative aspects of this market.
Reasons for Doing the Study
This report is intended for those who require a thorough analysis of the RO component industry. This report traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and profiles companies active in those areas. Because of the fragmented nature of the industry, it is difficult to find studies that gather extensive data from diverse resources and analyze it in the context of a comprehensive document. This report contains a unique collection of RO system component-related information and conclusions that are difficult to find elsewhere.
The updates from the previous version of this report, MST049F, provide additional breakdowns by material and operating pressure. This report also forecasts water processing capacity additions. The additional metrics expand the numerical context of this report considerably.Report Scope:
This report presents the forecast for RO System Components for 2020 through 2025 on a value basis, measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Water processing capacity is measured in million gallons per day (gpd). These forecasts are further broken down by geographical regions. Individual end-applications are further broken down by components, market sectors and operating pressure. Of the components, membranes and pressure vessels/housings are further broken down by material employed.
The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographical areas –
– North America.
– Europe.
– Middle East and Africa (MEA).
– Asia-Pacific (APAC).
– Caribbean and Latin America (CALA).
Individual region markets are broken down by the following components –
– RO membrane modules.
– Cartridge prefilters.
– Pressure vessels/housings.
– RO pumps.
– Ancillary components.
Individual region markets are broken down by the following market sectors –
– Industrial.
– Municipal.
– Military/agency.
– Agricultural (Ag)/environmental.
Individual region markets are broken down by the following operating pressure metrics –
– 50-250 pounds per square inch (psi).
– 250-400 psi.
– 400 psi and above.
The market for RO membrane modules is broken down by the following material –
– Thin-film and other advanced material (Thin-film).
– Cellulose acetate.
The market for RO pressure vessels/housings is broken down by the following material –
– Fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP).
– Steel.
– Polyvinyl chloride (PVC).
The chapter “Overview” defines the relevant terms and the evolution of the RO component industry, and provides a broad level overview of components, membrane and pressure housing materials, operating pressure, geographical regions and end-use market sectors.
The chapter “RO System Components and Global Markets” analyzes the RO system component market for individual geographical regions. The market for each geographical region is in turn broken down into individual components and operating pressure ratings.
The chapter “U.S. Patent Analysis” analyzes relevant patents by categories, allottees, countries and duration associated with RO technologies.
The chapter “Company Analysis” explains the vendor landscape associated with RO technology. It also profiles key companies that are manufacturers, designers and suppliers of one or more of the RO system components.
Report Includes:
– 54 tables
– An overview of the global markets for reverse osmosis (RO) system components of water treatment
– Discussion of various RO system components including pretreatment cartridges, pumps, pressure vessels/housings, RO membrane modules, and ancillary elements such as skids, valves, and gauges
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
– Market forecasts and market size for each of the components of the RO systems and break down of the market by region, application and operating pressure
– Information on water consumption patterns of individual regions and forecasts RO capacity additions
– Idea about existing and potential markets for RO and important technological trends, such as improved low-pressure membranes, large-diameter membranes, and non-fouling membranes
– Company profiles of major players of the industry, including 3M, Dow Inc., KSB group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Toray Industries3M
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goal and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Overview
What is RO?
RO System Components
Desalination Systems
RO Performance
Evolution of RO Technology
Large Capacity Elements
Pressure Recovery Devices
Co-location of SWRO and Power Plants
The Cadotte Patents
Primary Module Components
Other Module Components
Cleaning Thin-film Composite RO Membranes
Costs
Drivers of the Market for RO
Challenges in the Adoption of RO
RO System Components
Market Overview
RO Membranes
Cartridge Prefilters
Pressure Vessels/Housings
RO Pumps
Ancillary Components
Market Sectors
Municipal Sector
Industrial Applications
Military Applications
Agricultural/Environmental Sector
Overview of Geographical Regions
Alternative Energy Sources for RO Plants
Solar Power
Wind Power
Nuclear Power
Tidal Energy
Hybrid RO/Thermal Plants
Brine Disposal
Alternative Brine Disposal Methods
Wastewater Treatment and Reuse
NEWater
Groundwater Replenishment System
Chapter 4 RO System Components and Global Markets
North America
Water Usage Trends
Breakdown by Component
Breakdown by Operating Pressure
Breakdown by Market Sector
Europe
Water Usage Trends
Breakdown by Component
Breakdown by Operating Pressure
Breakdown by Market Sector
Middle East and Africa
Water Usage Trends
Breakdown by Component
Breakdown by Operating Pressure
Breakdown by Market Sector
Asia-Pacific
Water Usage Trends
Breakdown by Components
Breakdown by Operating Pressure
Breakdown by Market Sector
Caribbean and Latin America
Water Usage Trends
Breakdown by Components
Breakdown by Operating Pressure
Breakdown by Market Sector
Chapter 5 U.S. Patent Analysis
Introduction
Trends by Category
Agriculture, Irrigation and Environmental Applications
Desalination Applications
Food Processing Applications
Generic Process Improvement Innovations
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Applications
High Purity and Criticality Industrial and Processing Requirements
Housing, Manifolds and Shelters
Membrane Composition and Engineering
Multiple Disinfection and Filtration Processes
Operation Maintenance and Monitoring
Pumps, Valve and Pressure Management
Residential, Domestic and Retail Application
Storage Architecture
Waste Management, Disposal and Recycling
Trends by Year
Trends by Country
Trends by Assignee
Chapter 6 Company Analysis
Membrane Module Makers
Pressure Vessel/Housing Makers
Cartridge Prefilter Makers
Pump Makers
System Developers
The Larger Picture
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
Key Company Profiles
3M
AFTON PUMPS INC.
AXEON WATER TECHNOLOGIES
BEL VESSELS
CAT PUMPS
CHANGZHOU DUOLING WATER TREATMENT FACTORY
CHPT MANUFACTURING INC.
DANFOSS A/S
DOW INC.
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC.
DÜCHTING PUMPS
EBARA CORP.
ELTRON RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
ENERGY RECOVERY INC. (ERI)
ENTEGRIS INC.
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
FLOWSERVE CORP.
FLUID EQUIPMENT DEVELOPMENT CO. (FEDCO)
GRUNDFOS
HANGZHOU FUYANG BONA WATER PURIFICATION EQUIPMENT
HANGZHOU WATER TREATMENT TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CENTER
HYDRANAUTICS (NITTO DENKO)
INGETEAM
KEMFLO
KOCH MEMBRANE SYSTEMS
KSB GROUP
MET-PRO GLOBAL PUMP SOLUTIONS
MICRODYN-NADIR
NANOH2O INC. (LG WATER SOLUTIONS)
PALL CORP.
PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.
PENTAIR
PERMIONICS
PORIFERA INC.
PROTEC ARISAWA AMERICA INC.
SHAKTI PUMPS
SPX FLOW
SUEZ WATER TECHNOLOGIES AND SOLUTIONS
SULZER/SULZER PUMPS
THERMAX
TORAY INDUSTRIES
TORISHIMA PUMP
TOYOBO CORP.
VEOLIA
XYLEM INC.
YUYAO LANSHAN MOTORList of Tables
Summary Table : Global Market for the Major Components of RO Water Treatment Systems, by Market Sector, Through 2025
Table 1 : Typical RO Performance in Removing Contaminants
Table 2 : Global Market for Incremental RO-enabled Water Processing Capacity, Through 2025
Table 3 : Water Withdrawal Shares, by Sector, 2019
Table 4 : Water Management Technology Needs
Table 5 : Global Market for the Major Components of RO Water Treatment Systems, by Component Type, Through 2025
Table 6 : Global Market for the Major Components of RO Water Treatment Systems, by Operating Pressure, Through 2025
Table 7 : Global Market for RO Membrane Modules, by Material, Through 2025…continued
