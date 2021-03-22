Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Man-made Vascular Grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Man-made Vascular Graft in India, including the following market information:

India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Pcs)

India Man-made Vascular Graft Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in India Man-made Vascular Graft Market 2019 (%)

The global Man-made Vascular Graft market was valued at 917.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1105.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Man-made Vascular Graft market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Man-made Vascular Graft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Man-made Vascular Graft production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Man-made Vascular Graft Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Pcs)

India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EPTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

Polyester Man-made Vascular Graft

PTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

India Man-made Vascular Graft Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Pcs)

India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cardiovascular diseases

Aneurysm

Vascular occlusion

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Pcs)

Total India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Getinge

Bard PV

Terumo

W. L. Gore

JUNKEN MEDICAL

B.Braun

LeMaitre Vascular

Suokang

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Man-made Vascular Graft Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Man-made Vascular Graft Overall Market Size

2.1 India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Man-made Vascular Graft Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Man-made Vascular Graft Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Man-made Vascular Graft Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Man-made Vascular Graft Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 EPTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

4.1.3 Polyester Man-made Vascular Graft

4.1.4 PTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

4.2 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Man-made Vascular Graft Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cardiovascular diseases

5.1.3 Aneurysm

5.1.4 Vascular occlusion

5.2 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Man-made Vascular Graft Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Getinge

6.1.1 Getinge Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Getinge Business Overview

6.1.3 Getinge Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Getinge Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Getinge Key News

6.2 Bard PV

6.2.1 Bard PV Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Bard PV Business Overview

6.2.3 Bard PV Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Bard PV Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Bard PV Key News

6.3 Terumo

6.3.1 Terumo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Terumo Business Overview

6.3.3 Terumo Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Terumo Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Terumo Key News

6.4 W. L. Gore

6.4.1 W. L. Gore Corporate Summary

6.4.2 W. L. Gore Business Overview

6.4.3 W. L. Gore Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 W. L. Gore Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 W. L. Gore Key News

6.5 JUNKEN MEDICAL

6.5.1 JUNKEN MEDICAL Corporate Summary

6.5.2 JUNKEN MEDICAL Business Overview

6.5.3 JUNKEN MEDICAL Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 JUNKEN MEDICAL Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 JUNKEN MEDICAL Key News

6.6 B.Braun

6.6.1 B.Braun Corporate Summary

6.6.2 B.Braun Business Overview

6.6.3 B.Braun Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 B.Braun Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 B.Braun Key News

6.7 LeMaitre Vascular

6.6.1 LeMaitre Vascular Corporate Summary

6.6.2 LeMaitre Vascular Business Overview

6.6.3 LeMaitre Vascular Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LeMaitre Vascular Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 LeMaitre Vascular Key News

6.8 Suokang

6.8.1 Suokang Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Suokang Business Overview

6.8.3 Suokang Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Suokang Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Suokang Key News

6.9 Chest Medical

6.9.1 Chest Medical Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Chest Medical Business Overview

6.9.3 Chest Medical Man-made Vascular Graft Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Chest Medical Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Chest Medical Key News

7 Man-made Vascular Graft Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Man-made Vascular Graft Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Man-made Vascular Graft Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Man-made Vascular Graft Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Man-made Vascular Graft Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Man-made Vascular Graft Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Man-made Vascular Graft Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Man-made Vascular Graft Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Man-made Vascular Graft Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Man-made Vascular Graft Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Man-made Vascular Graft Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Man-made Vascular Graft Export Market

7.3.2 India Man-made Vascular Graft Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Man-made Vascular Graft Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Man-made Vascular Graft Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Man-made Vascular Graft Distributors and Sales Agents in India

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

