Global Manufacture and Distribution of Gas in USA: ISIC 402 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Manufacture and Distribution of Gas market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Gas Distribution Services, Production of Non-petroleum Gasses Such as Coal or Water Gas.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Manufacture and Distribution of Gas market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTION OF GAS IN USA: ISIC 402
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Demand Growth for Gas Distribution Services Expected To Remain Slow
Industrial Demand To Act As Main Natural Gas Demand Growth Driver
Efficiency Gains in Both Gas and Electricity Appliances Set To Hinder Residential Demand Growth
USA Gas Pipeline Network Modernisation and Expansion Accelerates
Competitive Landscape
US Gas Distribution Industry in Process of Major Consolidation
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021
Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016
Industry Sectors
Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016

….CONTINUED

