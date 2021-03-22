All news

Global Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The company will continue to invest in fresh ground coffee where it is present with the brand, Illy. New launches and promotional activities will be utilised to stimulate consumer interest. Investing in fresh ground coffee pods will also remain amongst the company’s priorities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

KAFEA SA IN HOT DRINKS (GREECE)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Kafea SA: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Kafea SA: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

