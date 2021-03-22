All news

Global Meat and Fish Substitutes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Riding on positive media coverage, pure players and well-established meat processors alike compete in an increasingly competitive space charcterised by meat imitation at high prices. This analysis aims to help product development make the right choices today to serve consumers with the meat substitutes of tomorrow, by dealing proactively with criticism over ultra-processing, usage of soy, and dissapointing flavour through further innovation.

Euromonitor International’s Innovation in Context: Meat and Fish Substitutes global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Innovation in Context: Meat and Fish Substitutes
Euromonitor International
1/13/2020 12:00:00 AMIntroduction
Global Overview of Meat Substitutes
Analogues in Foodservice and Meat Shelves
Product Development Opportunities and Challenges
Future Outlook

…continued

 

All news

