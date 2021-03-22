Global Medical Grade Chitosan Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Chitosan (CS) is a linear polysaccharide which is achieved by deacetylation of chitin, which is the second most plentiful compound in nature, after cellulose. Chitosan was applied in pharmaceutics/drug/gene delivery and cell encapsulation. Chitosan was applied in binding to protein drugs, contact lenses and implants. GMP grade chitosan covers chitosan for a variety of medical applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Chitosan in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Grade Chitosan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Grade Chitosan production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Animal Origin Chitosan

Plant Based Chitosan

Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Wound Care

Healthcare Products

Antibacterial Products

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Primex

KitoZyme

BIO21

YSK

Vietnam Food

NovaMatrix

KIMICA

Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin Biological

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Fengrun Biotech

Jiangsu Shuanglin

Jiangsu Aoxin Biotechnology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Grade Chitosan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Grade Chitosan Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Medical Grade Chitosan Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Grade Chitosan Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Medical Grade Chitosan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Grade Chitosan Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Medical Grade Chitosan Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Grade Chitosan Companies

…continued

