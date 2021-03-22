All news

Global Medical Grade Chitosan Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Chitosan (CS) is a linear polysaccharide which is achieved by deacetylation of chitin, which is the second most plentiful compound in nature, after cellulose. Chitosan was applied in pharmaceutics/drug/gene delivery and cell encapsulation. Chitosan was applied in binding to protein drugs, contact lenses and implants. GMP grade chitosan covers chitosan for a variety of medical applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Chitosan in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Grade Chitosan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Grade Chitosan production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Animal Origin Chitosan
Plant Based Chitosan

Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Wound Care
Healthcare Products
Antibacterial Products
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Primex
KitoZyme
BIO21
YSK
Vietnam Food
NovaMatrix
KIMICA
Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin Biological
Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical
Zhejiang Fengrun Biotech
Jiangsu Shuanglin
Jiangsu Aoxin Biotechnology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Grade Chitosan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Grade Chitosan Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Medical Grade Chitosan Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

…continued

 

