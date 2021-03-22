All news

Global Medical Grade Chitosan Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Chitosan (CS) is a linear polysaccharide which is achieved by deacetylation of chitin, which is the second most plentiful compound in nature, after cellulose. Chitosan was applied in pharmaceutics/drug/gene delivery and cell encapsulation. Chitosan was applied in binding to protein drugs, contact lenses and implants. GMP grade chitosan covers chitosan for a variety of medical applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Chitosan in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Grade Chitosan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Grade Chitosan production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Animal Origin Chitosan
Plant Based Chitosan

Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Wound Care
Healthcare Products
Antibacterial Products
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Primex
KitoZyme
BIO21
YSK
Vietnam Food
NovaMatrix
KIMICA
Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin Biological
Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical
Zhejiang Fengrun Biotech
Jiangsu Shuanglin
Jiangsu Aoxin Biotechnology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Grade Chitosan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Grade Chitosan Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Medical Grade Chitosan Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Grade Chitosan Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

