Global Medical Grade Chitosan Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Chitosan (CS) is a linear polysaccharide which is achieved by deacetylation of chitin, which is the second most plentiful compound in nature, after cellulose. Chitosan was applied in pharmaceutics/drug/gene delivery and cell encapsulation. Chitosan was applied in binding to protein drugs, contact lenses and implants. GMP grade chitosan covers chitosan for a variety of medical applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Grade Chitosan in China, including the following market information:
China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
China Medical Grade Chitosan Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Top Five Competitors in China Medical Grade Chitosan Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Grade Chitosan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Grade Chitosan production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Animal Origin Chitosan
Plant Based Chitosan

China Medical Grade Chitosan Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Wound Care
Healthcare Products
Antibacterial Products
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Primex
KitoZyme
BIO21
YSK
Vietnam Food
NovaMatrix
KIMICA
Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin Biological
Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical
Zhejiang Fengrun Biotech
Jiangsu Shuanglin
Jiangsu Aoxin Biotechnology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Grade Chitosan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Medical Grade Chitosan Overall Market Size
2.1 China Medical Grade Chitosan Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Medical Grade Chitosan Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Grade Chitosan Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Medical Grade Chitosan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Medical Grade Chitosan Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Medical Grade Chitosan Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

