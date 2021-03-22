All news

Global Medical Ventilator Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A medical ventilator is a form of artificial respiratory assistance machinery that is designed for providing ventilation to patients that are struggling with breathing. The task of assisting individuals with their breathing is highly delicate. For this, utmost reliability and safety of the equipment is critical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ventilator in US, including the following market information:
US Medical Ventilator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Medical Ventilator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US Medical Ventilator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Medical Ventilator Market 2019 (%)
The global Medical Ventilator market was valued at 4818.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6267.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. While the Medical Ventilator market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Ventilator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Ventilator production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Medical Ventilator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Medical Ventilator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Non-invasive Ventilator
Invasive Ventilator

US Medical Ventilator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Medical Ventilator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Home Use
Hospitals and Clinics

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Ventilator Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Ventilator Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Medical Ventilator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total US Medical Ventilator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Resmed
Philips Healthcare
Vyaire Medical
Medtronic
GE Healthcare
Draeger
Fisher＆Paykel Healthcare
Teijin Pharma
WEINMANN
Yuwell
Breas Medical
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Aeonmed
eVent Medical
Hamilton Medical
Airon Corporation
ARI Medical
Dima Italia
SternMed

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Ventilator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Medical Ventilator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

