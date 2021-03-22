Global Microlens Arrays Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Microlens Arrays Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A microlens is a small lens, mostly with a diameter less than a millimetre (mm) and often as small as 10 micrometres (µm). Micro-lens arrays comprise of multiple lenses formed in a one-dimensional or two-dimensional array on a supporting substrate. Microlens arrays are commonly used for homogenizing and shaping a variety of modern light emitters ranging from a line-narrowed excimer laser to high power LEDs. The growing application of Microlens Arrays in industries such as Solar Modules drives the market growth. As with the increasing adoption of Solar Power generation Solar modules are being employed which uses microlens as a concentrator for increasing the efficiency of the cells. For Instance: According to energynext.in, In 2017 in India the residential rooftop solar panels grew by 45% from 2016 and in 2018 it grew by 66% accounting to a total of 1655 Megawatt generation. According to the United States department of energy, the government of USA offers 30% federal tax credit though 2019. The tax credit decreases to 26% in 2020 and then to 22% in 2021. Moreover, the use of Microlens arrays in 3D imaging and Displays also fuels the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Microlens Arrays market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing advancements in the 3D imaging and display sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising electronics and electrical manufacturing in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microlens Arrays market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC)

RPC Photonics

Jenoptik

Ingeneric GmbH

LIMO GmbH

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG)

Nalux CO., LTD

Sumita Optical Glass, Inc

Holographix LLC

Axetris AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aspherical Microlens Array

Spherical Microlens Array

By Application:

Telecommunications and IT

Automotive Industry

Solar Modules

Medical Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Microlens Arrays Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

