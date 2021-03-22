Global Microwaves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

An uncertain macro-economic environment dampened demand for microwaves in 2019, as waning confidence led to consumers cutting back on expenditure. Moreover, those consumers that are purchasing microwaves are increasingly looking for lower-priced options, choosing basic models over high-end convection products. Consequently, the average unit price in the category fell during the final year of the review period. Nonetheless, sales of microwaves are being supported by gift purchases for weddings an…

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Economic uncertainty undermines demand

Expansion of food home delivery services poses a threat to microwaves

Microwaves not seen as compatible with local cooking habits

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leaders adapting offer to Indian cuisine

Samsung targets convenience-orientated consumers with smartphone app

Store-based specialists dominate distribution, but internet retailing growing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Production of Microwaves: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

