Global Microwaves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Microwaves became a rather mature category over the review period. These products are no longer considered as highly fashionable devices, and the growth rates of both replacement and new purchases had started to slow down by 2019. Since the replacement cycle is stable and the penetration rate of microwaves is quite high in Hungary, new purchases are therefore mostly driven by either new homeowners/tenants or by demand for newly installed kitchens.

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Increasing maturity results in slower growth in microwaves
Built-in microwaves benefiting from rising incomes and newly built flats
Cheaper models remain the most popular
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Samsung performs well on comparison websites
Smart microwaves yet to make a mark in Hungary
Premium functions add value to a mature category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2019

 

…continued

 

