Global Microwaves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In general, Mexican consumers are searching for microwaves that can help them to save money on their electricity, gas or water bills. In response, the category’s leading brands are attempting to innovate in terms of energy-efficiency, and it is now becoming much more common to find microwaves that offer special features that can help consumers save money. Brands that have recently launched products with eco-friendly features include Mabe, which offers its TecInverter technology, and LG, which of…

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Mexicans look for instant savings as well as instant meals
Brands are taking the pain out of cleaning, while offering healthier ways to cook
Department stores show microwaves in their best light
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Daewoo sustains its micro-lead over LG
Smaller brands make gains
Samsung and LG are on the same wavelength with multifunctioning models
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 9 Production of Microwaves: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

 

…continued

 

