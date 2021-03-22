All news

Global Microwaves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Microwaves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Overall, retail volume sales of microwaves in 2019 continued to note a slight decline in Poland as the net result of the contrasting performances of built-in and freestanding microwaves. While the bigger category of freestanding microwaves generated further volume losses in 2019, built-in models continued to witness positive volume sales growth. The neat and elegant design of built-in microwaves appeals to Polish consumers who increasingly opt for modern open-plan kitchens. These appliances are…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797791-microwaves-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flexible-cystoscope-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-low-voltage-insulators-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Built-in microwaves continue to gain popularity for their neatness in modern-style kitchens
Consumers appreciate the in-store assistance and advice on microwaves from electronics and appliance specialist retailers
Manufacturers tackle declining sales by introducing additional features in their microwaves
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Microwaves from BSH suit a range of different consumer needs
Sharp performs best due to its well-known brand name
Freestanding microwaves from Media-Saturn witness positive growth among a lower-income consumer base
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis By Current Industry Status Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026

Credible Markets

The latest Agricultural Biologicals Market report is a rich resource of top line data and analysis of factors driving the growth of this business sphere. It also encompasses a multitude of risk-averting plans to help businesses indulge themselves in opportunities that can turn in strong profits in the upcoming years. Moreover, the report encompasses verifiable […]
All news

Automotive Catalyst Market To See Revolutionary Growth | BASF, Cummins, Tenneco, Cataler

craig

The automotive catalysts used in automotive emission systems to control the emission of various harmful gases include hydrocarbon, nitrogen oxides and other particulate matter from vehicles into the atmosphere. It helps in converting harmful gases into less toxic gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide. Emission control regulations issued by various countries government and innovations […]
All news

Market Live 2021: Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Global Rotating Equipment Repair report gives COVID-19 Outbreak study aggregated to offer latest bits of knowledge about intense highlights of the Rotating Equipment Repair Industry. The investigation gives a 360degree view and featuring significant results of the business during 2020-2024. This report will help the business leaders to detail better-field-tested strategies and settle on educated […]