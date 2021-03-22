Global Microwaves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of microwaves declined for the first time in seven years during 2020. Although COVID-19 lockdown measures led to consumers eating more meals at home, the positive impact of this on demand for microwaves was significantly outweighed by the economic fallout of the pandemic, which led a surge in unemployment. This left many consumers wary of making discretionary purchases. Meanwhile, a slowdown in construction activity due to the pandemic had a negative effect on demand for buil…

Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic impact of COVID-19 leads to reduction in retail volume sales of microwaves

Discounts were not big enough to lure back consumers

Increasingly price-sensitive consumers opt for Chinese brand JAC in growing numbers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand will remain weak into 2021, but economy Chinese models will be to the fore in subsequent rebound

E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, as local consumers become more comfortable with it.

With electricity becoming more expensive, energy-efficient inverter technology should grow in popularity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2017-2020

…continued

