Global Microwaves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of microwaves declined for the first time in seven years during 2020. Although COVID-19 lockdown measures led to consumers eating more meals at home, the positive impact of this on demand for microwaves was significantly outweighed by the economic fallout of the pandemic, which led a surge in unemployment. This left many consumers wary of making discretionary purchases. Meanwhile, a slowdown in construction activity due to the pandemic had a negative effect on demand for buil…
Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic impact of COVID-19 leads to reduction in retail volume sales of microwaves
Discounts were not big enough to lure back consumers
Increasingly price-sensitive consumers opt for Chinese brand JAC in growing numbers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand will remain weak into 2021, but economy Chinese models will be to the fore in subsequent rebound
E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, as local consumers become more comfortable with it.
With electricity becoming more expensive, energy-efficient inverter technology should grow in popularity
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2017-2020
…continued
