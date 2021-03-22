Global Military Helicopter MRO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Helicopter MRO is a fundamental aspect of helicopter operations. It ensures the preservation of rotorcraft in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness in order to guarantee the safety of operations, passengers and crew. The MRO sector is heavily regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies with operators and OEMs being required to adhere to stringent regulations and practices in the performance of helicopter MRO work. Companies that conduct such services require approval and certification of facilities and infrastructure by the necessary aviation safety bodies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Helicopter MRO in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Military Helicopter MRO businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Military Helicopter MRO in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Helicopter MRO market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Component Maintenance

The segment of component mantenance holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44%.

Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Army

Law Enforcement

The army holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 61% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Airbus Helicopters

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A

Sikorsky Aircraft

Turbomeca (Safran)

Bell Helicopter

Heli-One

Honeywell Aerospace

Staero

StandardAero

Pratt & Whitney

Russian Helicopter

MTU Maintenance

RUAG Aviation

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Helicopter MRO Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Italy Military Helicopter MRO Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Helicopter MRO Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Military Helicopter MRO Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Helicopter MRO Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Italy Manufacturers Military Helicopter MRO Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Helicopter MRO Players in Italy

3.6.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Military Helicopter MRO Companies

3.6.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Helicopter MRO Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Airframe Heavy Maintenance

4.1.3 Engine Maintenance

4.1.4 Component Maintenance

4.2 By Type – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Army

5.1.3 Law Enforcement

5.2 By Application – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Military Helicopter MRO Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Airbus Helicopters

6.1.1 Airbus Helicopters Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Airbus Helicopters Business Overview

6.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Airbus Helicopters Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Airbus Helicopters Key News

6.2 GE Aviation

6.2.1 GE Aviation Corporate Summary

6.2.2 GE Aviation Business Overview

6.2.3 GE Aviation Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 GE Aviation Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 GE Aviation Key News

6.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

6.3.1 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Business Overview

6.3.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Key News

6.4 Leonardo S.p.A

6.4.1 Leonardo S.p.A Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Leonardo S.p.A Business Overview

6.4.3 Leonardo S.p.A Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Leonardo S.p.A Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Leonardo S.p.A Key News

6.5 Sikorsky Aircraft

6.5.1 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sikorsky Aircraft Business Overview

6.5.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sikorsky Aircraft Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sikorsky Aircraft Key News

6.6 Turbomeca (Safran)

6.6.1 Turbomeca (Safran) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Turbomeca (Safran) Business Overview

6.6.3 Turbomeca (Safran) Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Turbomeca (Safran) Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Turbomeca (Safran) Key News

6.7 Bell Helicopter

6.6.1 Bell Helicopter Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Bell Helicopter Business Overview

6.6.3 Bell Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bell Helicopter Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Bell Helicopter Key News

6.8 Heli-One

6.8.1 Heli-One Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Heli-One Business Overview

6.8.3 Heli-One Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Heli-One Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Heli-One Key News

6.9 Honeywell Aerospace

6.9.1 Honeywell Aerospace Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Honeywell Aerospace Business Overview

6.9.3 Honeywell Aerospace Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Honeywell Aerospace Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Honeywell Aerospace Key News

6.10 Staero

6.10.1 Staero Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Staero Business Overview

6.10.3 Staero Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Staero Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Staero Key News

6.11 StandardAero

6.11.1 StandardAero Corporate Summary

6.11.2 StandardAero Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.11.3 StandardAero Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 StandardAero Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 StandardAero Key News

6.12 Pratt & Whitney

6.12.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Pratt & Whitney Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.12.3 Pratt & Whitney Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Pratt & Whitney Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Pratt & Whitney Key News

6.13 Russian Helicopter

6.13.1 Russian Helicopter Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Russian Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.13.3 Russian Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Russian Helicopter Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Russian Helicopter Key News

6.14 MTU Maintenance

6.14.1 MTU Maintenance Corporate Summary

6.14.2 MTU Maintenance Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.14.3 MTU Maintenance Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 MTU Maintenance Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.14.5 MTU Maintenance Key News

6.15 RUAG Aviation

6.15.1 RUAG Aviation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 RUAG Aviation Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.15.3 RUAG Aviation Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 RUAG Aviation Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.15.5 RUAG Aviation Key News

6.16 Robinson Helicopter

6.16.1 Robinson Helicopter Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Robinson Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.16.3 Robinson Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Robinson Helicopter Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Robinson Helicopter Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Military Helicopter MRO Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

….Continued

