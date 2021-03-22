Global Military Helicopter MRO market size,share,value,and competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Helicopter MRO is a fundamental aspect of helicopter operations. It ensures the preservation of rotorcraft in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness in order to guarantee the safety of operations, passengers and crew. The MRO sector is heavily regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies with operators and OEMs being required to adhere to stringent regulations and practices in the performance of helicopter MRO work. Companies that conduct such services require approval and certification of facilities and infrastructure by the necessary aviation safety bodies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Helicopter MRO in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Military Helicopter MRO businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Military Helicopter MRO in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Helicopter MRO market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Component Maintenance

The segment of component mantenance holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44%.

Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Army

Law Enforcement

The army holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 61% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Helicopter MRO Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Airbus Helicopters

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Leonardo S.p.A

Sikorsky Aircraft

Turbomeca (Safran)

Bell Helicopter

Heli-One

Honeywell Aerospace

Staero

StandardAero

Pratt & Whitney

Russian Helicopter

MTU Maintenance

RUAG Aviation

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Helicopter MRO Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Helicopter MRO Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Helicopter MRO Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Thailand Manufacturers Military Helicopter MRO Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Helicopter MRO Players in Thailand

3.6.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Military Helicopter MRO Companies

3.6.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Helicopter MRO Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Airframe Heavy Maintenance

4.1.3 Engine Maintenance

4.1.4 Component Maintenance

4.2 By Type – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Army

5.1.3 Law Enforcement

5.2 By Application – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Airbus Helicopters

6.1.1 Airbus Helicopters Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Airbus Helicopters Business Overview

6.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Airbus Helicopters Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Airbus Helicopters Key News

6.2 GE Aviation

6.2.1 GE Aviation Corporate Summary

6.2.2 GE Aviation Business Overview

6.2.3 GE Aviation Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 GE Aviation Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 GE Aviation Key News

6.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

6.3.1 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Business Overview

6.3.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Key News

6.4 Leonardo S.p.A

6.4.1 Leonardo S.p.A Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Leonardo S.p.A Business Overview

6.4.3 Leonardo S.p.A Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Leonardo S.p.A Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Leonardo S.p.A Key News

6.5 Sikorsky Aircraft

6.5.1 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Sikorsky Aircraft Business Overview

6.5.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Sikorsky Aircraft Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Sikorsky Aircraft Key News

6.6 Turbomeca (Safran)

6.6.1 Turbomeca (Safran) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Turbomeca (Safran) Business Overview

6.6.3 Turbomeca (Safran) Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Turbomeca (Safran) Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Turbomeca (Safran) Key News

6.7 Bell Helicopter

6.6.1 Bell Helicopter Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Bell Helicopter Business Overview

6.6.3 Bell Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bell Helicopter Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Bell Helicopter Key News

6.8 Heli-One

6.8.1 Heli-One Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Heli-One Business Overview

6.8.3 Heli-One Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Heli-One Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Heli-One Key News

6.9 Honeywell Aerospace

6.9.1 Honeywell Aerospace Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Honeywell Aerospace Business Overview

6.9.3 Honeywell Aerospace Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Honeywell Aerospace Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Honeywell Aerospace Key News

6.10 Staero

6.10.1 Staero Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Staero Business Overview

6.10.3 Staero Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Staero Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Staero Key News

6.11 StandardAero

6.11.1 StandardAero Corporate Summary

6.11.2 StandardAero Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.11.3 StandardAero Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 StandardAero Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 StandardAero Key News

6.12 Pratt & Whitney

6.12.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Pratt & Whitney Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.12.3 Pratt & Whitney Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Pratt & Whitney Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Pratt & Whitney Key News

6.13 Russian Helicopter

6.13.1 Russian Helicopter Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Russian Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.13.3 Russian Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Russian Helicopter Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Russian Helicopter Key News

6.14 MTU Maintenance

6.14.1 MTU Maintenance Corporate Summary

6.14.2 MTU Maintenance Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.14.3 MTU Maintenance Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 MTU Maintenance Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 MTU Maintenance Key News

6.15 RUAG Aviation

6.15.1 RUAG Aviation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 RUAG Aviation Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.15.3 RUAG Aviation Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 RUAG Aviation Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 RUAG Aviation Key News

6.16 Robinson Helicopter

6.16.1 Robinson Helicopter Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Robinson Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Business Overview

6.16.3 Robinson Helicopter Military Helicopter MRO Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Robinson Helicopter Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Robinson Helicopter Key News

7 Key Market Trends & Influences 2021-2026

7.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Military Helicopter MRO Market

7.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

7.3 Market Drivers

7.4 Market Restraints

….Continued

