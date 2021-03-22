Global Military Radars Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Military Radars Market is valued approximately USD 14 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.38% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the military, radars are used for surveillance, to figure out targets and track movements of the target along with it helps in directing weapons or countermeasures against the target. Military radars are having application in navigation and as weather radars. It is used in military applications for ground surveillance, missile control, fire control, air traffic control (ATC), moving target indication (MTI), weapons location, and vehicle search. Along with, it uses radio waves for the transmission of information. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is likely to have zero effect in the global growth of military radars market. The market of military radars is expected to grow over the forthcoming period due to the global rise in concern of security and rise in spending on defense by government. For instance: as per Government of India, the spending of defense in 2020 is assigned as USD 65.86 billion which is an increase from USD 57 billion in 2018. Similarly, Department of Defense discretionary budget, United States, assigned USD 686.1 billion in defense in 2019 which increased to USD 721.5 billion in 2020. In addition, developments in solid state electronics and replacement of obsolete systems is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high costs involved in the development of military radars is the factor hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Military Radars Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid growth in spending of defense in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing defense spending and growing transnational disputes & regional instability would create lucrative growth prospects for the Military Radars Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Airbus Group

Finmeccanica SPA

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Ferro Corporation

Saab Group

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Radars Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Radars Type:

Naval

Airborne

Space based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Military Radars Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Military Radars Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Military Radars Market, by Radar Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Military Radars Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Military Radars Market Dynamics

3.1. Military Radars Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Military Radars Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Military Radars Market, by Radar Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Military Radars Market by Radar Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Military Radars Market Estimates & Forecasts by Radar Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Military Radars Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Naval

….continued

