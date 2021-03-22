Global Mirakl as in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

With its 229 outlets open in Slovakia during 2016, Mirakl as has already became the strongest chemists/pharmacies chain in Slovakia in terms of sales. During the forecast period, the company is likely to focus on the further expansion of its outlet network by taking over smaller chains and independent outlets. The company is also set to expand its outlet network into newly built shopping centres and areas where numerous consumers can be expected to visit for their everyday purchases. With its lo…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947502-mirakl-as-in-retailing-slovakia
Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-photo-printing-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silica-insulation-bricks-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
MIRAKL AS IN RETAILING (SLOVAKIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Mirakl as: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Mirakl as: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Mirakl as: Competitive Position 2016
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/