Global Mixed Retailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sales growth accelerated dramatically in variety stores in 2016 as current value growth of 11% was recorded, up from 6% in 2015. This strong performance was mainly the result of the expansion strategy of relatively new player Komonoya, which is regularly opening new outlets in shopping centres in Vietnam. In fact, during the first two years of the chain’s operation, Komonoya opened 11 stores. This success shows that the momentum in mixed retailers is shifting away from department stores and towa…
Euromonitor International’s Mixed Retailers in Vietnam report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
MIXED RETAILERS IN VIETNAM
Euromonitor International
January 2017
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 8 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 9 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 10 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 11 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 14 Mixed Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2016-2021
Table 15 Forecast Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 16 Forecast Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Lion Group, the in Retailing (vietnam)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 1 The Lion Group: Competitive Position 2016
Lotte Shopping Co Ltd in Retailing (vietnam)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 2 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd all: Competitive Position 2016
Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives in Retailing (vietnam)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Private Label
Summary 4 Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 5 Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Vietnamese Retailing Industry Registers A Stable Performance in 2016
An Exciting Year for Mergers and Acquisitions
the Gap Between Grocery Retailers and Non-grocery Specialists Closes
International Players Constantly Gaining A Stronger Foothold in Retailing in Vietnam
Vietnamese Retailing Set To Continue Recording A Stable and Positive Performance
Key Trends and Developments
Foreign Investment Surge Fosters Competition
A Year of Mergers and Acquisitions
Digital Retailing Flourishes
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 6 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 17 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016
