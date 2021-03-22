Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market is valued approximately at USD 12.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Molecular biology enzymes, reagents, and kits finds extensive application in a wide range of fields, including, drug discovery, life science research, diagnostic testing, research and development. They are primarily used for analysis of cell surface makers that act as a therapeutic and/or diagnostic target. The rise in number of new molecular kits and reagents due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorder, along with surging technological advancements in life science industry are few factors responsible for the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Asuragen, Inc. has launched a new the AmplideX PCR/CE SMN1/2 Plus Kit that provides easy-to-use products for complex testing in oncology and genetics. This kit is compatible with a wide range of thermal cycling equipment. Similarly, in January 2020, Agilent Technologies has unveiled a new SureSelect XT HS2 DNA Kit, which is intended to overwhelm the challenges confronted by researchers throughout the preparation of DNA sequencing libraries. This novel kit facilitates the researchers to select the workflow that better outfit their necessities. Thus, these initiatives undertaken by manufacturers are likely to promote the adoption of molecular biology enzymes, reagents and kits all over the world. However, the high cost and limited reimbursements for genetic testing are the major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in funding for genomics research, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising life science and drug discovery research activities across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the molecular biology enzymes, reagents and kits market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Qiagen
New England Biolabs
Illumina, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Promega Corporation
Takara Bio, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Kits & Reagents
Enzymes
By Application:
Cloning
Sequencing
PCR
Epigenetics
Others
By End-Use:
Pharma & Biotech
Academic & Research
Hospital & Diagnostics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market Dynamics
3.1. Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
….continued
