Global Motorized Quadricycles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas. Motorized quadricycles have emerged as an alternative to small city cars and motorcycles. With a speed range of 45 – 100 kmph and weight of up to 400-500 kg (Does not include battery weight), motorized quadricycles have become a popular means of internal transportation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Quadricycles in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Japan Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Motorized Quadricycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorized Quadricycles production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Light Quadricycles

Heavy Quadricycles

Light quadricycles refers to motor vehicles with four wheels whose unladen mass is not more than 425 kg. Heavy quadricycles refers to more than 450 kg (600 kg for vehicles intended for carrying goods), with a design payload not more than 200 kg (passenger) or 1000 kg (goods), and whose maximum net engine power does not exceed 15 kW. Because of its good performance and load-bearing capacity, heavy quadricycles dominates the motorized quadricycles market, with 75% market share in 2019, and has a leading growth trend in the next few years.

Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Motorized quadricycles has acquired increasing significance in the fields of household (personal usage), which accounts for nearly 85.93% of total downstream consumption in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aixam

Ligier

Club Car

Bajaj Auto

Chatenet

Renault Twizy

Tazzari Zero

Casalini

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorized Quadricycles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Motorized Quadricycles Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motorized Quadricycles Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Motorized Quadricycles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorized Quadricycles Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Motorized Quadricycles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Quadricycles Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Motorized Quadricycles Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Quadricycles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Light Quadricycles

4.1.3 Heavy Quadricycles

4.2 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Motorized Quadricycles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Aixam

6.1.1 Aixam Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Aixam Business Overview

6.1.3 Aixam Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Aixam Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Aixam Key News

6.2 Ligier

6.2.1 Ligier Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Ligier Business Overview

6.2.3 Ligier Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Ligier Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Ligier Key News

6.3 Club Car

6.3.1 Club Car Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Club Car Business Overview

6.3.3 Club Car Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Club Car Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Club Car Key News

6.4 Bajaj Auto

6.4.1 Bajaj Auto Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bajaj Auto Business Overview

6.4.3 Bajaj Auto Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bajaj Auto Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bajaj Auto Key News

6.5 Chatenet

6.5.1 Chatenet Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Chatenet Business Overview

6.5.3 Chatenet Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Chatenet Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Chatenet Key News

6.6 Renault Twizy

6.6.1 Renault Twizy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Renault Twizy Business Overview

6.6.3 Renault Twizy Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Renault Twizy Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Renault Twizy Key News

6.7 Tazzari Zero

6.6.1 Tazzari Zero Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tazzari Zero Business Overview

6.6.3 Tazzari Zero Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tazzari Zero Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Tazzari Zero Key News

6.8 Casalini

6.8.1 Casalini Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Casalini Business Overview

6.8.3 Casalini Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Casalini Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Casalini Key News

6.9 Bellier Automobile

6.9.1 Bellier Automobile Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Bellier Automobile Business Overview

6.9.3 Bellier Automobile Motorized Quadricycles Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Bellier Automobile Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Bellier Automobile Key News

7 Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Motorized Quadricycles Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Motorized Quadricycles Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Motorized Quadricycles Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Motorized Quadricycles Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Motorized Quadricycles Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Motorized Quadricycles Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Motorized Quadricycles Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

….Continued

