Global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market In Vietnam By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market. N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is a clear, low-color, water miscible, liquid amine possessing a penetrating, ammoniacal odor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market 2019 (%)

The global N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market was valued at 111.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 122.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Purity: 99-99.5%

Purity＞99.5%

Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Huntsman

BASF

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical

Liyang Yutian Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

