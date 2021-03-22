Global Nanotechnology Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Global Nanotechnology Market is valued approximately USD 1165.90 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.50% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nanoscience and nanotechnology are the study of devices and nanoparticles which find their application across all science fields such as bio-medical, chemical, mechanics and materials sciences. Also, nanotechnology carries a significant impact and served as a revolutionary and beneficial technology across various industrial domains including medicine, energy, transportation, material & manufacturing and consumer products. As it allows to the technological goal of precisely manipulating molecules and atoms for fabrication of macroscale products, also now referred to as molecular nanotechnology. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the rise in nanotechnology adoption in medical diagnosis & imaging and technological advances in nanotechnology devices. In addition, rising government support and R&D funding and the advent of self-powered nanotechnology devices would drive the growth of the market. In addition, semiconductor manufacturing companies have been at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies to fabricate highly integrated circuits. Further, the constant need for miniaturization and the demand for improving performance and design of variety of semiconductor and electronics devices are some major factors that broaden up the growth prospects for the market. As per the published by the National Science and Technology Council, the proposed budget of the National Nanotechnology Initiative for Fiscal year 2017 will continue to advance US understanding of nanoscale phenomena and Nation’s ability to engineer nanoscale systems and devices that address national priorities. The proposed National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) investments in nanotechnology infrastructure and research facilities in 2017 is USD $235 million, a 7 percent increase from 2015 levels. Nanotechnology activities again account for approximately 10 percent of the NNI budget request. Similarly, as per the ChinaDaily since 2012, the Ministry of Education has incorporated around USD $75 million to universities for nano-research. Thus, high investments in nanotechnology has successfully fostered the transition of nanotechnology discoveries from lab to market. However, problems regarding the deployment of nanotech devices in extreme weather conditions and high cost of the technology is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Nanotechnology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region due to revolutionary in modern medicine is owing to the expanding fields such as nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed as governments of various countries across Europe are entering into partnership with companies to develop nanotechnology. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altairnano

Applied Nanotechsa

Advanced Nano Products

Bruker Corporation

Biosensors International Inc

eSpin Technology

Imina Technology

Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

Nanonics Imaging Ltd

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nano Devices

Nanosensors

By Application:

Electronics

Chemical Manufacturing

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nanotechnology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Nanotechnology Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Nanotechnology Market, by Type 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Nanotechnology Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Nanotechnology Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Nanotechnology Market Dynamics

3.1. Nanotechnology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Nanotechnology Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Nanotechnology Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Nanotechnology Market by Type , Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Nanotechnology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Nanotechnology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Nano Devices

5.4.2. Nanosensors

Chapter 6. Global Nanotechnology Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Nanotechnology Market by Application , Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Nanotechnology Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017 -2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Nanotechnology Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Electronics

6.4.2. Chemical Manufacturing

6.4.3. Energy

6.4.4. Aerospace & Defense

6.4.5. Healthcare

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Nanotechnology Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Nanotechnology Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Nanotechnology Market

7.2.1. U.S. Nanotechnology Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Nanotechnology Market

7.3. Europe Nanotechnology Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Nanotechnology Market

7.3.2. Germany Nanotechnology Market

7.3.3. France Nanotechnology Market

7.3.4. Spain Nanotechnology Market

7.3.5. Italy Nanotechnology Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Nanotechnology Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Nanotechnology Market

7.4.2. India Nanotechnology Market

7.4.3. Japan Nanotechnology Market

7.4.4. Australia Nanotechnology Market

7.4.5. South Korea Nanotechnology Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Nanotechnology Market

7.5. Latin America Nanotechnology Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Nanotechnology Market

7.5.2. Mexico Nanotechnology Market

7.6. Rest of The World Nanotechnology Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Altairnano

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Applied Nanotechsa

8.2.3. Advanced Nano Products

8.2.4. Bruker Corporation

8.2.5. Biosensors International Inc

8.2.6. eSpin Technology

8.2.7. Imina Technology

….continued

