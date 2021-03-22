Global Network Switches Market in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A network switch (also called switching hub, bridging hub, officially MAC bridge) is networking hardware that connects devices on a computer network by using packet switching to receive and forward data to the destination device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Switches in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Network Switches Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Network Switches Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Japan Network Switches Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Network Switches Market 2019 (%)

The global Network Switches market was valued at 29810 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35810 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Network Switches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Network Switches production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Network Switches Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fixed Managed

Fixed Unmanaged

Modular Switches

Japan Network Switches Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Japan Network Switches Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Office or Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Network Switches Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Network Switches Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Network Switches Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Japan Network Switches Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cisco

Huawei

Arista Networks

HPE

Juniper

Dell Technologies

Broadcom

Alcatel-Lucent

D-Link

TP-Link

Extreme Networks

Ruijie Networks

NETGEAR

Fortinet, Inc.

Hikvision

Fujitsu

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Network Switches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Network Switches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Network Switches Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Network Switches Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Network Switches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Network Switches Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Network Switches Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Network Switches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Network Switches Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Network Switches Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Network Switches Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Switches Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Network Switches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Switches Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Network Switches Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Switches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Network Switches Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fixed Managed

4.1.3 Fixed Unmanaged

4.1.4 Modular Switches

4.2 By Type – Japan Network Switches Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Network Switches Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Network Switches Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Network Switches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Network Switches Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Network Switches Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Network Switches Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Network Switches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Network Switches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Network Switches Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Use

5.1.3 Office or Commercial Use

5.1.4 Industrial Use

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Network Switches Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Network Switches Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Network Switches Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Network Switches Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Network Switches Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Network Switches Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Network Switches Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Network Switches Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Network Switches Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Cisco

6.1.1 Cisco Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Cisco Business Overview

6.1.3 Cisco Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Cisco Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Cisco Key News

6.2 Huawei

6.2.1 Huawei Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huawei Business Overview

6.2.3 Huawei Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huawei Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huawei Key News

6.3 Arista Networks

6.3.1 Arista Networks Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Arista Networks Business Overview

6.3.3 Arista Networks Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Arista Networks Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Arista Networks Key News

6.4 HPE

6.4.1 HPE Corporate Summary

6.4.2 HPE Business Overview

6.4.3 HPE Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 HPE Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 HPE Key News

6.5 Juniper

6.5.1 Juniper Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Juniper Business Overview

6.5.3 Juniper Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Juniper Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Juniper Key News

6.6 Dell Technologies

6.6.1 Dell Technologies Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Dell Technologies Business Overview

6.6.3 Dell Technologies Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Dell Technologies Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Dell Technologies Key News

6.7 Broadcom

6.6.1 Broadcom Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Broadcom Business Overview

6.6.3 Broadcom Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Broadcom Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Broadcom Key News

6.8 Alcatel-Lucent

6.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview

6.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Alcatel-Lucent Key News

6.9 D-Link

6.9.1 D-Link Corporate Summary

6.9.2 D-Link Business Overview

6.9.3 D-Link Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 D-Link Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 D-Link Key News

6.10 TP-Link

6.10.1 TP-Link Corporate Summary

6.10.2 TP-Link Business Overview

6.10.3 TP-Link Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 TP-Link Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 TP-Link Key News

6.11 Extreme Networks

6.11.1 Extreme Networks Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Extreme Networks Network Switches Business Overview

6.11.3 Extreme Networks Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Extreme Networks Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Extreme Networks Key News

6.12 Ruijie Networks

6.12.1 Ruijie Networks Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Ruijie Networks Network Switches Business Overview

6.12.3 Ruijie Networks Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Ruijie Networks Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Ruijie Networks Key News

6.13 NETGEAR

6.13.1 NETGEAR Corporate Summary

6.13.2 NETGEAR Network Switches Business Overview

6.13.3 NETGEAR Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 NETGEAR Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 NETGEAR Key News

6.14 Fortinet, Inc.

6.14.1 Fortinet, Inc. Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Fortinet, Inc. Network Switches Business Overview

6.14.3 Fortinet, Inc. Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Fortinet, Inc. Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Fortinet, Inc. Key News

6.15 Hikvision

6.15.1 Hikvision Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Hikvision Network Switches Business Overview

6.15.3 Hikvision Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Hikvision Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Hikvision Key News

6.16 Fujitsu

6.16.1 Fujitsu Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Fujitsu Network Switches Business Overview

6.16.3 Fujitsu Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Fujitsu Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Fujitsu Key News

6.17 Panasonic

6.17.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Panasonic Network Switches Business Overview

6.17.3 Panasonic Network Switches Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Panasonic Key News

7 Network Switches Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Network Switches Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan Network Switches Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan Network Switches Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan Network Switches Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Network Switches Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local Network Switches Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local Network Switches Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local Network Switches Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Network Switches Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 Network Switches Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan Network Switches Export Market

7.3.2 Japan Network Switches Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan Network Switches Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Network Switches Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Network Switches Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

….. continued

