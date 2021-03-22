Global Nevskaya Kosmetika OAO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Nevskaya Kosmetika was one of the fastest growing companies in 2015 with some slowdown in 2016, due to a worse than anticipated performance of its key brand Ushasty Nyan. It was expected that this brand would continue its good performance in its key category of laundry care. However, consumers were less enthusiastic about this brand due to its rather high unit price against its suggested benefits.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947518-nevskaya-kosmetika-oao-in-home-care-russia

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-oral-fluid-collection-tubes-for-workplace-testing-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-13

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gaming-headset-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NEVSKAYA KOSMETIKA OAO IN HOME CARE (RUSSIA)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Nevskaya Kosmetika OAO: Key Facts

Summary 2 Nevskaya Kosmetika OAO: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Nevskaya Kosmetika OAO: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105