Global New San SA in Consumer Electronics (Argentina) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

The company aims to consolidate its leading position based on increasing manufacturing capacity and distribution, and increasing campaigns and marketing efforts for each brand owned by the company. New San is set to start developing products with greater technology such as smartphones, tablets and more categories within computers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

NEW SAN SA IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS (ARGENTINA)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 New San SA: Key Facts

….CONTINUED

