All news

Global Non-Grocery Specialists Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Non-Grocery Specialists Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Iranian economy stagnated in 2016. Unemployment was high and consumer purchasing power declined. Many consumers who used to pay for a wide range of non-grocery items gradually became unable to do so, which had a negative impact on volume sales for retailers, especially for more expensive products. A general shift towards more affordable domestic brands from relatively expensive imports was evident in most non-grocery specialist categories. Current value growth of 20% in 2016 was lower than t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947519-non-grocery-specialists-in-iran

Euromonitor International’s Non-Grocery Specialists in Iran report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-online-bingo-gamesmarket-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Specialists.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Non-Grocery Specialists market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insulated-metal-wall-panels-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NON-GROCERY SPECIALISTS IN IRAN
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 9 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 10 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 14 Forecast Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Executive Summary
Traditional Structure of Retailing Is Changing With A Rapid Pace
More Stable Political Situation Resulted in Better Growth in 2016
Modernisation Faster in Grocery Retailers Channel Than in Non-grocery
Considerable Fragmentation Due To Huge Number of Independent Outlets
Healthy Growth Expected for Modern Grocery Retailers
Key Trends and Developments
Loosening of International Sanctions Benefits Economy
Boom of Non-store Retailing Especially Internet Retailing and Direct Selling Is A Key Characteristic of the Iranian Market
Chain Store Concept Gaining Popularity
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 15 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 18 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 19 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 20 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Global Lifting and Handling Equipment Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wise

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Lifting and Handling Equipment market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading […]
All news

Nail Drill Machines Market | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027

Alex

“ DataIntelo has published the latest report on the Nail Drill Machines market which aims to provide a detailed outlook on the dynamics of the market. The market research report provides an in-depth analytical assessment of the eminent market trends, growth opportunities, challenges, and threats that aids in understanding the scope of the market. Its […]
All news

Exclusive Updates on Enoki Mushroom Market 2020 with Key Players- Greenpeace Green Co. (Greenco.), Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

alex

This statistical research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the “Global Enoki Mushroom Market” and covers the analysis of different industry verticals, including market dynamics, capacity, product prices, supply and demand scenario, sales volume, revenue and growth rates. Dowload Free Sample Report The latest updated report shows Enoki Mushroom Market key growth factors, opportunities and […]