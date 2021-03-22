Global Non-Store Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Starting from a low base non-store retailing registered a dynamic performance in 2016 and a rapid shift in consumer preferences to more modern options, especially online shopping. One major reason for this change was the rapid surge in the availability of products. For instance internet retailing, which used to be a strong channel for selling digital products including mobile phones and tablets, continued to expand to more categories such as apparel, home furniture, appliances and leisure. Direc…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947520-non-store-retailing-in-iran

Euromonitor International’s Non-Store Retailing in Iran report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-honeycomb-sandwich-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-13

Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Pure Play Retailers, Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Non-Store Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-algae-protein-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NON-STORE RETAILING IN IRAN

Euromonitor International

January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Traditional Structure of Retailing Is Changing With A Rapid Pace

More Stable Political Situation Resulted in Better Growth in 2016

Modernisation Faster in Grocery Retailers Channel Than in Non-grocery

Considerable Fragmentation Due To Huge Number of Independent Outlets

Healthy Growth Expected for Modern Grocery Retailers

Key Trends and Developments

Loosening of International Sanctions Benefits Economy

Boom of Non-store Retailing Especially Internet Retailing and Direct Selling Is A Key Characteristic of the Iranian Market

Chain Store Concept Gaining Popularity

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 10 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 11 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 12 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 13 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 14 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105