Global Novy Impuls-50 OOO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Novy Impuls-50 OOO is one of the most noticeable grocery online retailers offering a wide selection of home care products. Although it offers a varied product portfolio and it increased its value sales during the economic crisis, the company is still recognised as a regional player, operating only in Moscow and the Moscow region. It is anticipated that company may try to enter other regions during the forecast period; although no solid news about its expansion plans were registered at the end of…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NOVY IMPULS-50 OOO IN HOME CARE (RUSSIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Novy Impuls-50 OOO: Key Facts
Company Background

…continued

