Global Obi Slovakia sro Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Obi launched its operations in Slovakia during 2016, after taking over and refurbishing 13 outlets of BauMax SR spol sro. The key strategy of the company is set to will be to establish its operations in Slovakia properly and attract more customers through advertising campaigns, its loyalty programme and local outdoor marketing campaigns in areas next to where its outlets are located. The expansion of its network of outlets is not expected during the first years of the review period. The company…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

OBI SLOVAKIA SRO IN RETAILING (SLOVAKIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Obi Slovakia sro: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Obi Slovakia sro: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Obi Slovakia sro: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

