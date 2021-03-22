Global onsumer Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

All news

Global Consumer Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report forms Part Two of a 2-part series on sustainability strategies in consumer appliances. This report is a follow-up to Part One, and looks at sustainable solutions within the industry through the lens of company activity and prospects by category, specifically: dishwashers, ovens, air conditioners, hobs and washing machines.

Euromonitor International’s Sustainability Strategies in Consumer Appliances: Part II global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape – be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer’s shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sustainability Strategies in Consumer Appliances: Part II
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Introduction
Prospects by Category
Conclusion

 

…continued

 

