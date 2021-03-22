All news

Global Orbico doo Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Orbico doo is the official distributor of home care products in Slovenia for renowned international companies such as The Procter & Gamble Co, as well as a number of other international companies, such as those represented in the beauty and personal care, consumer health, packaged food and tobacco industries. Based on its annual turnover and sales generated, Orbico’s greatest significance is related to the home care market in Slovenia. Orbico successfully took over the complete distribution of P…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

ORBICO DOO IN HOME CARE (SLOVENIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Orbico Doo: Key Facts
Summary 2 Orbico Doo: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Orbico Doo: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

