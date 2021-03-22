All news

Global Oriflame Egypt Co Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Oriflame Egypt continues to focus on promoting and distributing its products via direct selling and it is focusing on increasing and developing its team of sales representatives in the country. Until 2012, Oriflame Egypt ranked second after Avon in direct selling in Egypt. However, its wide range of trustworthy products offered at affordable prices has enabled the company to compete strongly with its arch-rival Avon in beauty and personal care direct selling and this led to the company leading d…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ORIFLAME EGYPT CO IN RETAILING (EGYPT)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Oriflame Egypt Co: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Summary 2 Oriflame Egypt Co: Brand Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Oriflame Egypt Co: Competitive Position 2016

