Global Other Business Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Other Business Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Call Centres, Fashion, Graphic Design and Other Business Activities, Secretarial and Translation Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Other Business Services market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

OTHER BUSINESS SERVICES IN ITALY: ISIC 7499
Euromonitor International
January 2017

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2010-2015
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2000-2020
Industry Sectors
Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2010-2015
Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2010-2015
Chart 2 Industry Sectors’ Growth Indices 2000-2020
Firmographics
Table 6 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2010-2015
Table 7 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015
Table 9 Production by Employment Size 2010-2015
Table 10 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Table 11 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2010-2015
Import and Export
Table 12 Import and Export 2010-2015
Chart 3 Import vs Export Growth 2000-2015
Market and Buyers
Table 13 Key Market Indicators 2010-2015
Table 14 Key Market Indicators: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Households
Table 15 Households: Key Statistics 2010-2015
Chart 4 Household Expenditure on Other Business Services vs GDP 2000-2020
Chart 5 Household Expenditure on Other Business Services vs Population 2000-2020
Suppliers
Table 16 Supply Structure 2010-2015
Table 17 Supply Structure: Annual Growth 2011-2015
Table 18 Supply Structure:Share of Total 2010-2015
Labour Costs
Table 19 Key Statistics 2010-2015
Chart 6 Number of Employees vs Average Salary 2000-2015
Chart 7 Output per Employee vs Average Salary 2000-2015

…continued

