Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Yili is China’s largest company in packaged food and dairy, and offers a wide range of dairy products and specialises in yoghurt and milk. Mengniu is the main competitor which shares a highly similar portfolio. Yili is innovative in dairy and baby food to strengthen its current position. The company also expands to soft drinks to be a general provider of healthy food.

Euromonitor International’s Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd in Packaged Food (World)
Euromonitor International
January 2020
Scope of the Report
Introduction
State of Play
Competitive Positioning
Dairy and Milk Alternatives
Baby Food
Category Expansion
Key Findings
Appendix

