Global Particle Size Analysis Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Particle Size Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 337 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Particle size analysis (also known as particle size measurement, or simply particle sizing) is an analytical technique, beyond which samples comprising of particulate material is measured, distributed, and reported. This technique could be measured in both solid and liquid forms. It is vital to examine the particle’s size since it can affect the functioning of a material. The technique is utilized in the formulation of a range of products used in applications, including food products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, and more, to stabilize or enhance the quality and performance of the final product. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to spur the market growth around the world. Furthermore, increasing research funding in the field of nanotechnology, rising focus on pharmaceutical R&D, and the emergence of online and inline particle size analysis are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the President’s 2020 Budget over USD 1.4 billion allocated for the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI). These investments in 2018 and 2019 and those proposed for 2020 signify a persistent focus on research and development in nanoscience. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the growth of the demand for particle size analysis all over the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world instigating the temporarily stoppage of much of civilized life, which results that the industrial sector is largely insulated from trade disruptions and unavailability of raw material thereby, the demand for particle size analyzers is substantially declined in the hard time of COVID-19 crisis. However, the heavy import duties on particle size analyzers in emerging nations is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Particle Size Analysis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising need for accurate measurement of particle size and particle differentiation, coupled with the increasing investment in the field of nanotechnology across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the implementation of government regulations to enhance product quality and rising pharmaceutical R&D spending would create lucrative growth prospects for the Particle Size Analysis market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AimSizer

Anton Paar GmbH

Beckman Coulter Inc

Bettersize Instruments

Brookhaven Instruments Corporation

Fritsch International

Horiba, Ltd.

Izon Science Ltd.

LS Instruments AG

Malvern Panalytical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Laser Diffraction

Dynamic Light Scattering

Imaging

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Others

By Dispersion Type:

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion

Spray Dispersion

By End-User:

Healthcare

Chemicals & Petroleum

Mining & Minerals

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Particle Size Analysis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Particle Size Analysis Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Particle Size Analysis Market, by Dispersion Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Dynamics

3.1. Particle Size Analysis Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Particle Size Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Laser Diffraction

5.4.2. Dynamic Light Scattering

5.4.3. Imaging

5.4.4. Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Particle Size Analysis Market, by Dispersion Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Particle Size Analysis Market by Dispersion Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Dispersion Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Particle Size Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Wet Dispersion

6.4.2. Dry Dispersion

6.4.3. Spray Dispersion

Chapter 7. Global Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Particle Size Analysis Market by End-User – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Particle Size Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Particle Size Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Healthcare

7.4.2. Chemicals & Petroleum

7.4.3. Mining & Minerals

7.4.4. Food & Beverage

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Particle Size Analysis Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Particle Size Analysis Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Particle Size Analysis Market

8.2.1. U.S. Particle Size Analysis Market

8.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Dispersion Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Particle Size Analysis Market

8.3. Europe Particle Size Analysis Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Particle Size Analysis Market

8.3.2. Germany Particle Size Analysis Market

8.3.3. France Particle Size Analysis Market

8.3.4. Spain Particle Size Analysis Market

8.3.5. Italy Particle Size Analysis Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Particle Size Analysis Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Particle Size Analysis Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Particle Size Analysis Market

8.4.2. India Particle Size Analysis Market

8.4.3. Japan Particle Size Analysis Market

8.4.4. Australia Particle Size Analysis Market

8.4.5. South Korea Particle Size Analysis Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Particle Size Analysis Market

8.5. Latin America Particle Size Analysis Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Particle Size Analysis Market

8.5.2. Mexico Particle Size Analysis Market

8.6. Rest of The World Particle Size Analysis Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. AimSizer

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Anton Paar GmbH

9.2.3. Beckman Coulter Inc

9.2.4. Bettersize Instruments

9.2.5. Brookhaven Instruments Corporation

9.2.6. Fritsch International

9.2.7. Horiba, Ltd.

9.2.8. Izon Science Ltd.

9.2.9. LS Instruments AG

9.2.10. Malvern Panalytical

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

