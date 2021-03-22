Global Peak Smartphone Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The mobile industry is on the verge of a new era of 5G, at a time when smartphone sales are plateauing. 5G will make connectivity likely as pervasive as electricity while at the same time making annual or bi-annual handset upgrades a thing of the past, thus forcing manufacturers to find new revenue streams.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4938119-peak-smartphone-what-comes-next

Euromonitor International’s Peak Smartphone: What Comes Next global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-sodium-polystyrenesulfonate-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carrageenan-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Peak Smartphone: What Comes Next

Euromonitor International

1/13/2020 12:00:00 AMIntroduction

How the digital service economy came about

Hardware

Operators

Services, Ecosystems and Search

What Comes Next for Mobile

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105