Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of personal care appliances were flat in Egypt during 2020, with a modest increase in demand for hair care appliances offset by a decline for body shavers. Demand for hair care appliances – mainly hair dryers and hair styling appliances – was supported by the fact that COVID-19 led to the closure of hair salons for an extended period. Even after they resumed normal operations, some local consumers remained wary of visiting them due to the risk of contagion. On the other hand,…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Restrictions on hair salons support demand for hair care appliances
Decline in demand for body shavers is modest, as they are relatively inexpensive
Leader The Gillette Co’s Braun brand is particularly strong in body shavers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New product launches, widening distribution and growing consumer awareness will drive growth in retail volume sales
Rising female labour force participation will buoy demand for hair straightening and curling appliances
E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, as consumers become more comfortable shopping for personal care appliances online
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…continued

 

gutsy-wise

