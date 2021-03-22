Global Personal Care Appliances Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of personal care appliances were flat in Egypt during 2020, with a modest increase in demand for hair care appliances offset by a decline for body shavers. Demand for hair care appliances – mainly hair dryers and hair styling appliances – was supported by the fact that COVID-19 led to the closure of hair salons for an extended period. Even after they resumed normal operations, some local consumers remained wary of visiting them due to the risk of contagion. On the other hand,…

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrictions on hair salons support demand for hair care appliances

Decline in demand for body shavers is modest, as they are relatively inexpensive

Leader The Gillette Co’s Braun brand is particularly strong in body shavers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New product launches, widening distribution and growing consumer awareness will drive growth in retail volume sales

Rising female labour force participation will buoy demand for hair straightening and curling appliances

E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, as consumers become more comfortable shopping for personal care appliances online

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…continued

